Scott Hutchison: Body found in search for Frightened Rabbit singer

London (CNN) Scottish police confirmed finding a body in the search for missing Frightened Rabbit lead singer Scott Hutchison.

The body was found at Port Edgar, west of Edinburgh, around 8:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. EDT) on Thursday, police said in a statement to CNN.

Formal identification has yet to take place but Hutchison's family has been informed. "The family are requesting privacy at this sad time," police said.

Hutchison, 36, was last seen on video footage after leaving the Dakota Hotel in nearby South Queensferry at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

The search for the missing man focused on the South Queensferry area, Forth Road Bridge and Fife.

