Rihanna's wedding night advice for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

(CNN) Rihanna has some thoughts on the royal honeymoon.

The 30-year-old superstar singer and makeup mogul was in New York City Thursday celebrating the launch of her new lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

Naturally she had some pieces that would work for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding night.

"I think you have to go to the extreme when you're gifting both for a man and a woman, because both people benefit from the gift," Rihanna told "Entertainment Tonight."

The couple is set to tie the knot on May 19 and there's been lots of buzz about the nuptials.