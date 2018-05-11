'Little Women' gets a 21st-century makeover

(CNN) Every generation probably deserves its own version of "Little Women" -- having previously been adapted in 1933, '49 and '94 -- and a new 21st-century "Masterpiece" version of Louisa May Alcott's story in conjunction with the BBC, turns out to be natural and charming, featuring a breakthrough performance by Maya Hawke.

Hawke -- the daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman -- plays the self-sufficient Jo, the second oldest of the March sisters, and a feminist icon for our times. She and the other young actresses are flanked by a truly first-rate cast in this three-hour production that's being spread over two nights, including Emily Watson as their mother, along with Michael Gambon, Angela Lansbury and Dylan Baker.

For those a little rusty on the book or who snoozed through English lit, the story begins during the Civil War, with the March girls trying to get by while their father (Baker) is off serving as a chaplain in the Union army. The ambitious Jo yearns to become a writer, and resists the attempts by Laurie (Jonah Hauer-King), the wealthy if somewhat lonely boy who lives nearby, to woo her.

Growing up against the backdrop of the war presents a range of difficulties, separate from the sibling rivalry between Jo and Amy (Kathryn Newton, featured in the recent movie "Blockers"). Willa Fitzgerald and Annes Elway ably round out the sibling quartet as Meg and the fragile Beth, respectively.

Written by Heidi Thomas (a PBS veteran with "Call the Midwife" and "Cranford"), and directed by Vanessa Caswill, "Little Women" remains a classic coming-of-age story, with the customary elements of love and sacrifice. Yet where this latest production -- which has already aired in the U.K. -- really shines is in capturing Jo's independence, as she chafes against the strictures of the time.

