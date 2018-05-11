'Last Man Standing' gets second life at Fox

(CNN) Fox is giving Tim Allen's "Last Man Standing" a second chance at life.

The network announced on Friday the mutli-cam comedy has been picked up for a new season, roughly one year after its cancellation by ABC caused an uproar among some, who alleged star Tim Allen's conservative political views played a part in the network's decision to ax the series.

"Excited?," said Allen in a statement via the network. "Team ['Last Man Standing'] was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from FOX that it's time to get back out on that diamond -- hell yes, I'm excited!"

The series is set to air on Fox during the 2018-19 TV season.

The comedy was canceled by ABC in May 2017, a move that drew criticism from Allen and prompted fans to create petitions for its return.

