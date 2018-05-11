Rapper Kamaiyah arrested at airport

Story highlights Authorities say she refused to remove her head gear

(CNN) Oakland rapper Kamaiyah was arrested Friday at an airport in Connecticut after officials said she became "aggressive" over her head gear.

The artist, whose legal name is Kamaiyah Johnson, was charged with interfering with police and second-degree breach of peace charges after an incident at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

According to a police report, state troopers assigned to the airport responded after TSA agents said Johnson refused to remove her head cover, which had set off an alarm at a checkpoint.

"Johnson was pulled aside and spoken to by troopers and she steadfastly refused to remove her head gear to be inspected," the report said. "She was advised unless she did as she was told by TSA, she would not be allowed to proceed through security and not allowed to fly."

The report says Johnson "continued to refuse and began to use vulgar language directed towards TSA and the Trooper on scene."

