(CNN) Christina Grimmie's family has shared a special, previously unreleased song from the late singer in honor of Mother's Day.

Grimmie's mother, Tina, introduced the song, titled "Little Girl," in a video posted on YouTube a day before its release.

The track recalls encouraging conversations between the mother and daughter that took place when Tina Grimmie was going through treatment for breast cancer.

The "Voice" contestant began writing the song at age 12 and later finished it after moving to California.

Following her daughter's death, Tina Grimmie said the song, which she'd first heard years ago, took on new significance.

Read More