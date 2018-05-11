You can't stop watching 'This Is America'

Story highlights There were almost 75 million views as of Friday

(CNN) It may not be easy to watch, but fans can't seem to get enough of Childish Gambino's "This Is America."

As of Friday, the gritty and graphic music video had almost 75 million views on YouTube, making it already one of the most popular videos of the year.

According to YouTube, the video earned 12.9 million views in its first 24 hours, making it one of the 10 biggest music video debuts of the year.

It continued to earn massive views, reaching more than 30 million by the 48-hour mark.

Childish Gambino is the rap/R & B alter ego of actor Donald Glover.