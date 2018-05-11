Anna Faris and more celebs read hilarious texts from their moms

(CNN) Moms have a way of sending unintentionally hilarious and occasionally awkward text messages.

Jimmy Kimmel's latest viral video, "Mom Texts: Celebrity Edition," shows that even when you're a celebrity, your mom will always keep you in check or at least keep you laughing.

Cue the LOLs!

Actress Anna Faris read a text aloud from her mom that said, "My dear Ani, I hope this doesn't wake you. I just want you to know how proud your father and I are of you. As you know know (sic) we truly believe you are the greatest actress of your generation. We do someday hope you transition into dramatic work."

Actor Jack McBrayer from NBC's "30 Rock," shared a sarcastic message his mom sent after he gave her a Christmas ornament, "Thank you Jack. Hope you live long enough to see it in person."

