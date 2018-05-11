(CNN) CBS will try its hand at issues-driven drama this fall with a new show from Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay and super-producer Greg Berlanti.

The network on Friday announced it has picked up drama "The Red Line" for the 2018-19 television season.

The show is about a white Chicago cop who mistakenly shoots and kills a black doctor. The series follows three families connected to the case and the story is told from each perspective, CBS said.

Noah Wyle, best known for his decade-plus run on "ER," stars on the series as the husband of the doctor killed.

Emayatzy Corinealdi, Aliyah Royale, and Noel Fisher also star in the series, written by "Supergirl" alum Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss.

