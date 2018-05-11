These $33 wireless earbuds are highly functional and cost a fraction of the price of AirPods

Story highlights The TREBLAB X11 Earbuds are now on sale for $33

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now in the CNN Store. Each week, we feature a product we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the TREBLAB X11 Earbuds ($32.99, originally $199.99; store.cnn.com).

Truly wireless earbuds, ones that can receive calls, boasts stellar audio quality and can stay put all day long, are one of the biggest smart device accessories you can buy right now. The problem is that many of them, including the popular AirPods, tend to have a high price tag.

That being said, there are very highly functional iterations out there that don't surpass three digits. Take the TREBLAB X11 Earbuds, for example. These powerful buds boasts many of the same qualities as its premium counterparts, but cost only $32.99.

The X11 earbuds are small and discreet, fitting snug in your ears. They're known for their sweat-proof flexibility and their ability to stay put no matter what you're doing, whether you're out on a run or taking business calls from your cubicle. With over six hours of playtime, passive noise cancellation and powerful HD sound, your music or phone calls will be the real focus, and not the sounds around you. Other notable features include a built-in mic that lets you accept incoming calls with a simple touch of the earbuds and a Bluetooth range of 38 feet.

To top it off, the TREBLAB X11 Earbuds have received an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars rating from over 250 customers.

A pair of solid noise canceling earbuds that can blast your favorite songs when you're on the move for just a hair over 30 bucks? Not too shabby at all.

