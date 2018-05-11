A decade on, heartache of deadly Sichuan quake still being felt

(CNN) Li Yingxia was resting quietly at home in the afternoon of May 12, 2008, when the ground began to heave and people shouted "run!"

Ten years after the devastating 7.9 magnitude Sichuan earthquake which killed almost 90,000 people in western China, Li remembers how it only took a few seconds for her life to be changed forever.

"I didn't know what was going on because I had never experienced this before. My ex-husband suddenly dragged my hands and we began to run, and the next minute I was buried," she told CNN.

Her home was in Dujiangyan, one of the cities closest to the epicenter of the quake, which was so strong it thrust the ground up by almost 30 feet (nine meters) in some places and caused tremors 925 miles (1,500 kilometers) away in the Chinese capital Beijing.

After being trapped in the rubble for more than 10 hours, Li lost both her legs.