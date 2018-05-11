(CNN) Malaysia's new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Friday that the country's head of state had agreed to pardon jailed politician Anwar Ibrahim, whose case has dominated Malaysian politics for years.

Anwar, once a leading light in the party that ruled Malaysia for decades, was jailed on sodomy charges in 2015, after a trial he says was politically motivated.

Mahathir had promised, if elected, to free Anwar and eventually hand power over to him.

At a news conference Friday, Mahathir said King Muhammad V had given his consent to a pardon. "It is going to be a full pardon, which of course means that he should not only be pardoned, he should be released immediately when he is pardoned," Mahathir told reporters, a day after being sworn in as Prime Minister. "After that he will be free to participate fully in politics."

Anwar remains imprisoned since the 2015 sodomy trial -- the second time he'd been jailed for the offense. He has long said the charges were an attempt to curb his political ascent.

