Eurovision pulls plug on China after censorship of LGBT act

(CNN) Organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest, the riotously camp transcontinental music competition, have banned a Chinese TV station from broadcasting Saturday's final after it censored an LGBT-themed performance.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the contest and distributes it to broadcasters around the world, said it had taken the action after Mango TV cut two acts in the first semifinal, broadcast on Tuesday.

China's Global Times, a state-owned tabloid, said on Friday that the two acts -- Ireland and Albania -- fell foul of Chinese censors because they featured an LGBT theme and tattoos.

Ireland's Ryan O'Shaughnessy, left, performs with his dancers.

In respons, the EBU barred Mango TV from broadcasting Thursday's second semifinal and the final, which involves acts from 26 countries and is this year being held in Lisbon, Portugal.

"This is not in line with the EBU's values of universality and inclusivity and our proud tradition of celebrating diversity through music," a statement from the EBU said.

Read More