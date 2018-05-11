(CNN) A Chinese TV station has been banned from broadcasting the Eurovision Song Contest after it censored two acts in the semi-final.

The European Broadcasting Union said it had canceled its partnership with Chinese broadcaster Mango TV after it cut out the performances in the first semi-final of the competition.

China's Global Times, a state-owned tabloid, said on Friday that the two acts -- by Ireland and Albania -- fell foul of Chinese censors because they featured an LGBT theme and tattoos.

In response to the censors' decision, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has now barred the station from broadcasting the second semi-final and the final, which involves acts from 26 countries and is this year being held in Lisbon, Portugal.

"This is not in line with the EBU's values of universality and inclusivity and our proud tradition of celebrating diversity through music," read a statement from the EBU.

