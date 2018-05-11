Seven bodies found at rural property in Australia

(CNN) Seven people, including four children, have been found dead in a rural property in Western Australia, in what's believed to be the country's worst mass shooting in more than two decades.

Officers were called to a residential property in Osmington, around 12 miles (20 kilometer) northeast of Margaret River, in the early hours of Friday morning, where the seven bodies were discovered, said Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson.

Five bodies were found inside the house, and the other two outside, close to the property. Dawson described the incident as a "tragedy" and "horrific incident."

Police were treating the incident as a murder-suicide, according to national broadcaster ABC.

"It appears that gunshot wounds are there, but I don't want to go further than that... two firearms have been located," Commissioner Dawson said, according to the ABC.

