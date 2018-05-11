What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN)A red dress. A spicy performance. And ink to seal the deal. It's time for this week's politics-free news.
A cut above the rest
Blake Lively's dress was so massive it needed its own transportation. This is how she arrived to the Met Gala.
A musical tribute
This was not the performance they expected. But fans got to see the Backstreet Boys spice up their lives.
A life-long bond
How did the Avengers celebrate the success of 'Infinity War?' They assembled in a tattoo shop.
A golden arm
He saved the lives of 2.4 million babies. Here's how he did it.
A novel technique
A soldier lost her ear in a car accident. So doctors grew her a new one -- in her forearm.
A battle royale
New York and Tennessee both claim Long Island Iced Tea was created there. Now there's a fight brewing.