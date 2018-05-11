Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN)A car swallowed by lava, an enormous sinkhole, a flooded cruise ship. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.
A really hot rod
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed a Ford Mustang parked in a neighborhood on Hawaii's Big Island.
Jada Pinkett Smith opens up
The actress shared an emotional moment with Will Smith's ex-wife, Sheree Fletcher.
Carnival Dream turns into a nightmare
A water line erupted on a Carnival cruise ship in the Caribbean, flooding a hallway and damaging 50 rooms.
A small crack becomes a giant sinkhole
An enormous sinkhole displaying the remains of a 60,000-year-old volcanic deposit has scientists talking.
When a lack of answers is not good enough
CNN anchor Erin Burnett hammered White House press secretary Sarah Sanders for not directly answering reporters' questions regarding accusations that Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen was paid by companies for access to the President.