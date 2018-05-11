Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN) A car swallowed by lava, an enormous sinkhole, a flooded cruise ship. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

A really hot rod

JUST WATCHED Watch as lava eats a Ford Mustang Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Watch as lava eats a Ford Mustang 00:58

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed a Ford Mustang parked in a neighborhood on Hawaii's Big Island.

Jada Pinkett Smith opens up

JUST WATCHED Jada Smith talks about dating a married man Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Jada Smith talks about dating a married man 01:31

The actress shared an emotional moment with Will Smith's ex-wife, Sheree Fletcher.

Read More