-- Iran says it's ready to restart its nuclear program on an "industrial scale" now that President Donald Trump has pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal.
-- Another school shooting happened, this time in Southern California. A 14-year-old boy is in custody on suspicion of shooting another teen in the arm, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
-- Trump laid out his plan to make prescription drugs more affordable in a long-awaited speech.
-- AT&T has been in hot water after it was revealed it paid Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen for being a consultant on the Time Warner merger and other issues. The company's CEO now says doing so was a mistake.
-- White House chief of staff John Kelly told NPR he doesn't think undocumented immigrants have the skills to assimilate in American society.
-- Meghan McCain wants to know how the White House staffer who joked about her dad dying still has a job.
-- One of the nation's biggest tech companies yanked ads from YouTube after a CNN investigation found that some of them began appearing on extremist content.
-- We asked Americans about Kanye West's recent Twitter tirade and his comments on slavery. The results weren't so positive.
-- You still can't stop watching "This Is America" a week after the Childish Gambino music video dropped.
-- Rihanna has some wedding night advice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.