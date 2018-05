(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- Iran says it's ready to restart its nuclear program on an "industrial scale" now that President Donald Trump has pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal.

-- Another school shooting happened, this time in Southern California. A 14-year-old boy is in custody on suspicion of shooting another teen in the arm, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

-- Trump laid out his plan to make prescription drugs more affordable in a long-awaited speech.

-- AT&T has been in hot water after it was revealed it paid Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen for being a consultant on the Time Warner merger and other issues. The company's CEO now says doing so was a mistake.