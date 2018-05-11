Two Britons kidnapped in Virunga National Park

(CNN) Two British nationals have been abducted following an incident Friday at the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The UK Foreign Office said it was "in close contact with the authorities in Democratic Republic of the Congo following an incident involving two British nationals," in a statement Friday.

It added that it was currently providing support to next of kin.

Park spokesman Vianney Harakandi earlier told CNN there was a "kidnap" situation involving foreign tourists. One female park ranger was "wounded" and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unclear.

The park was alerted to the incident at 10 a.m. (5 a.m. ET) and immediately deployed security staff to assess the situation, he said.

