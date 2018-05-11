Breaking News

Foreign tourists involved in potential kidnapping in Virunga National Park

By Nada Bashir, CNN

Updated 8:46 AM ET, Fri May 11, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

An entrance to Virunga National Park is seen near Rutshuru in this June 2014 photograph.
An entrance to Virunga National Park is seen near Rutshuru in this June 2014 photograph.

(CNN)Foreign tourists have been involved in a potential kidnapping incident and a female ranger has been seriously injured in Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a park spokesman told CNN on Friday.

The park was alerted to an incident at 10 a.m. (5 a.m. ET) and immediately deployed security staff to assess the situation, park spokesman Vianney Harakandi told CNN.
One female park ranger was "wounded" and has since been taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unclear.
Security staff have yet to confirm the condition and identity of the foreign tourists caught up in the incident, but social media reports suggest that two British nationals are involved.
    The UK Foreign Office declined to comment.
    Read More
    Virunga National Park, which lies in the eastern part of the country, is Africa's oldest park and also its most biologically diverse, with a varied landscape of active volcanoes, savannahs, mountains, lakes and forests.
    Virunga National Park is home to mountain gorillas, pictured there in August 2013.
    Virunga National Park is home to mountain gorillas, pictured there in August 2013.
    Its mountain gorillas are perhaps the park's most prized residents -- not to mention the biggest draw for tourists to venture across the border from Rwanda.
    However, tourism has suffered badly as militant groups and criminal gangs continue to fund a long-running war by pillaging the park's resources.