Deadly dam burst in Kenya

Updated 12:25 PM ET, Thu May 10, 2018

People gather in front of the broken banks of the Patel dam in Kenya&#39;s Rift Valley on Thursday, May 10. The Kenya Red Cross Society estimated that up to 500 families have been affected by the disaster.
People gather in front of the broken banks of the Patel dam in Kenya's Rift Valley on Thursday, May 10. The Kenya Red Cross Society estimated that up to 500 families have been affected by the disaster.
A school boy walks down a steep hillside, created when water from the breach swept soil away.
A school boy walks down a steep hillside, created when water from the breach swept soil away.
People survey the area of erosion caused by the flood. According to Lee Kinyanjui, the governor of Nakuru County, those affected by the dam are &quot;mostly workers and small-scale farmers.&quot;
People survey the area of erosion caused by the flood. According to Lee Kinyanjui, the governor of Nakuru County, those affected by the dam are "mostly workers and small-scale farmers."
Locals walk through areas decimated by the floodwaters. The Patel Dam burst its banks around 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 9 after heavy rains weakened the structure.
Locals walk through areas decimated by the floodwaters. The Patel Dam burst its banks around 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 9 after heavy rains weakened the structure.
Volunteers search for survivors in a residential area on May 10.
Volunteers search for survivors in a residential area on May 10.
People gather around victims&#39; bodies in a residential area. At least 32 people died as a result of the dam breach.
People gather around victims' bodies in a residential area. At least 32 people died as a result of the dam breach.
Local residents wait inside an ambulance. Lee Kinyanjui, the governor of Nakuru County, said food and other items have been donated to displaced families and a center was set up for families to report missing relatives.
Local residents wait inside an ambulance. Lee Kinyanjui, the governor of Nakuru County, said food and other items have been donated to displaced families and a center was set up for families to report missing relatives.
Volunteers search for survivors beneath destroyed property after the dam burst its banks.
Volunteers search for survivors beneath destroyed property after the dam burst its banks.
A dam burst in northern Kenya after weeks of torrential rain, killing more than 30 people.