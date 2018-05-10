Photos: Deadly dam burst in Kenya People gather in front of the broken banks of the Patel dam in Kenya's Rift Valley on Thursday, May 10. The Kenya Red Cross Society estimated that up to 500 families have been affected by the disaster. Hide Caption 1 of 8

A school boy walks down a steep hillside, created when water from the breach swept soil away.

People survey the area of erosion caused by the flood. According to Lee Kinyanjui, the governor of Nakuru County, those affected by the dam are "mostly workers and small-scale farmers."

Locals walk through areas decimated by the floodwaters. The Patel Dam burst its banks around 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 9 after heavy rains weakened the structure.

Volunteers search for survivors in a residential area on May 10.

People gather around victims' bodies in a residential area. At least 32 people died as a result of the dam breach.

Local residents wait inside an ambulance. Lee Kinyanjui, the governor of Nakuru County, said food and other items have been donated to displaced families and a center was set up for families to report missing relatives.