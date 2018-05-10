Yale officers admonished the white student who called police on a napping black student

(CNN) The Yale University police officers who were called to investigate a napping black graduate student ultimately admonished the white student who had contacted police in the first place, a Yale vice president says.

The incident, captured in two Facebook Live videos, has sparked outrage about racial profiling and policing.

Kimberly Goff-Crews, Yale's vice president for Student Life, said in an email to students Wednesday night that she's been "deeply troubled" by the incident.

Officers interrogated Lolade Siyonbola, a black graduate student at Yale, early Tuesday after a white student found her sleeping in a common room of their dorm and called police.

Siyonbola had been working on a paper in the Hall of Graduate Studies and fell asleep. Another student came in, turned on the lights and told her, "You're not supposed to be sleeping here. I'm going to call the police."

