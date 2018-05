In a tumultuous and triumphant year, women are dominating as college commencement speakers

(CNN) 2018 has indeed been shaping up to be the year of the woman.

Entertainment events have been dominated by talk of #MeToo, of survivorship and sisterhood, of excellence and equality.

Women are taking their political convictions to the streets with renewed vigor, and a historic number of women are running for office in this year's midterm elections.

And behind podiums across the country this spring, women from every professional and political stripe will be sharing their stories with graduating college classes.

The array of female speakers reads like a who's who of political and cultural relevancy: