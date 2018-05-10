When Southwest 1380's engine failed, the cockpit was so loud the pilots had to use hand signals to communicate

(CNN) When an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight last month, pilot Tammie Jo Shults didn't panic. Instead, she fell back on her extensive Navy experience.

Shults, who navigated Southwest Flight 1380 to safety, discussed the incident for the first time since the April 17 emergency that left one passenger dead. Shults said on ABC's "20/20" on Friday that she wasn't even supposed to be on Flight 1380.

"I traded with the trip for my husband," she said, because she wanted to make it to her son's track meet. She said she coached his throwing event.

Passenger Hollie Mackey told ABC she originally sat in Riordan's seat, but because she had drunk coffee and knew she was going to be getting up for the bathroom a lot, she switched to the aisle seat. She was one of the passengers, along with a teenage girl, who pulled Riordan back in.

"Regardless of us being safe, none of us were OK," she said.

The plane landed in Philadelphia and no other passengers were hurt. It was all because of what one passenger called Shults' " nerves of steel ."

JUST WATCHED Couple's last words to each other: 'I love you' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Couple's last words to each other: 'I love you' 01:04

Pilot and first officer speak for first time

First Officer Darren Ellisor also spoke with ABC News about the incident.

"We were passing through about 32,000 feet when we had a large bang and a rapid decompression," he said. "The aircraft yawed and banked to the left, a little over ... 40 degrees, and we had a very severe vibration from the No. 1 engine that was shaking everything. And that all kind of happened all at once."

JUST WATCHED Southwest hero: I felt a calling to help Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Southwest hero: I felt a calling to help 01:29

Shults said she and Ellisor used hand signals to communicate because of the noise level.

"Really, Darren is just very easy to communicate with. And we had to use hand signals because it was loud. And, there was, it was just hard to communicate for a lot of different reasons," she said. "There was a lot of pointing."

The full interview ran on ABC Friday evening.

Shults joined the Navy in 1985 and was one of its first female fighter pilots. She ultimately retired as a lieutenant commander with two Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medals and a National Defense Service Medal, according to records.

She told ABC that over her 25 years of flying for Southwest, she was often mistaken for a flight attendant. She also said some passengers would sometimes get off the plane she was flying because they didn't want a female pilot.

Her Navy experience and her ability to remain cool under pressure was evident in air traffic control audio from that day, as Shults spoke calmly and clearly about the emergency at hand.

"We have a part of the aircraft missing," she told air traffic control.

JUST WATCHED Southwest Flight 1380 hero pilot meets Trump Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Southwest Flight 1380 hero pilot meets Trump 01:56

Shults and Ellisor, along with passengers and three members of the flight crew, visited the White House on May 1 and were honored by President Donald Trump.

"We all feel we were simply doing our jobs," they said in a statement posted on the airline's social media pages. "Our hearts are heavy. On behalf of the entire crew, we appreciate the outpouring of support from the public and our coworkers as we all reflect on one family's profound loss."