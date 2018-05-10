(CNN) Four men face hate crime-related felony offenses in an attack on two men after Miami Beach's pride parade in April, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said.

The attack occurred several hours after the April 8 event, outside a public restroom on the parade route.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows four people pouncing on two men outside the restroom. On the video, the group takes turns pushing and punching the two men in the head as a bystander tries to intervene.

Juan C. Lopez, 21; Luis M. Alonso, 20; Adonis Diaz, 22; and Parblo Reinaldo Romo, 21, each face two counts of aggravated battery with prejudice for each victim, according to the court documents. The charging document accuses the defendants of intentionally targeting the victims because of their perceived status.

CNN has reached to out to the defendants' lawyer for comment. Each entered a written plea of not guilty on April 10, according to court records.

