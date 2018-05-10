A sign in Maryland tells liberals to get their guns if they try to impeach Trump

(CNN) It's not uncommon to see political signs dotting the roadways; it's an election year, after all.

But one political sign in Maryland's Calvert County has residents doing a double take.

"Hey liberals," it reads. "Better get your guns if you try to impeach President Trump. From all of your deplorables in Calvert County."

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office told CNN it's received multiple calls since the sign went up a month ago.

"It's been blowing up from both sides, take it down and leave it up," Captain Dave Payne said.

Read More