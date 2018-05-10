Oh, it's on! New York and Tennessee towns both claim Long Island Iced Tea was created there

(CNN) A group of bar owners and bartenders in Long Island, New York, have declared "war" on the tourism board of Kingsport, Tennessee, after the board said the iconic Long Island Iced Tea drink was created there and not on Long Island.

The New Yorkers have always maintained that the drink was created in 1972 at the Oak Beach Inn in the Hamptons, where a bartender named "Rosebud" Butt mixed together vodka, tequila, rum, gin, triple sec and cola and gave it its famous name.

Bless your hearts, say the Southerners. They say the drink was actually born about 50 years earlier during Prohibition, when Charlie "Old Man" Bishop blended a concoction of rum, vodka, whiskey, gin, tequila and a little bit of maple syrup. He did this on another Long Island, the one which sits in the Holston River in Kingsport, thus the name.

A battle royale

So the Northern Long Islanders are challenging the Southern Long Islanders to a duel of sorts: the "Battle of Long Island."

