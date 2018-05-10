Washington (CNN) A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, and could face up to 20 years in prison if she's convicted of failing to provide adequate care after he suffered a fall.

McMaster Sr., 84, was a patient at the senior living facility Cathedral Village in Philadelphia when he was found dead on the morning of April 13 of blunt impact head trauma, according to the Philadelphia Department of Health. A week later, Philadelphia police told CNN it was investigating McMaster Sr.'s death as "suspicious."

McMaster Sr. is the father of H.R. McMaster Jr., who served as Trump's national security adviser from February 2017 until early April, when he handed over his duties to John Bolton.

The elder McMaster died about eight hours after he had an unwitnessed fall in his room on the night of April 12, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. Staff discovered him on the floor bleeding from a small cut on the side of his head, after which the licensed practical nurse, Christann Gainey, directed that he be put in a wheelchair and taken out to the lobby. Staff found him there, dead, the next morning, Shapiro said.

Gainey, who was contracted at the facility, failed to perform the required eight neurological checks that would have saved his life, Shapiro said.

