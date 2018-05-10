Lava quickly swallowed his Ford Mustang. But he's more upset about his destroyed R2-D2 mailbox

(CNN) The red-and-black lava slowly slithered across the road in the Leilani Estates community on Hawaii's Big Island consuming anything that stood in it's way - including a Ford Mustang parked on the side of the street.

But the owner of the car, Michael Hale, wasn't as upset to see the car destroyed as he was to see his Star Wars R2-D2 mailbox gobbled whole by the lava.

The homemade mailbox that stood next to the car was a special gift that his daughter gave him.

"It was a really special Christmas morning for me," he said. "It's something personal she gave me."

