Body recovered from Florida pond

(CNN) Deputies recovered a body from a retention pond in Orlando, Florida, Thursday morning, according to Orange County Deputy Sheriff Ingrid Tejada-Monforte.

There were concerns that the victim may have been attacked by an alligator after an eyewitness said he'd seen a teenager flailing in the water Wednesday, shouting, "It bit me! It bit me!"

But in a news conference Thursday morning, officials said there was no evidence of an alligator attack.

"There appears to be no damage to the body, no alligator bites, no damage to the face," said Jeff Williamson, a spokesman for the Orange County Sheriff's Office. "(It's) in perfect condition. Just deceased."

The sheriff's office, Orange County Fire Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded on Wednesday to conduct a search of the pond. On Thursday morning, when sheriff's office personnel returned, a body was floating in the water.

