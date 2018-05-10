Officer involved in former football player's violent arrest is fired

(CNN) A Georgia police officer who choked former NFL prospect Desmond Marrow during an arrest in December has been fired, officials said.

On Thursday, Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman said the officer's employment was terminated after an internal affairs investigation revealed his use of force was unnecessary. The officer was recorded saying he choked Marrow, Amerman said.

The actions of another officer who was involved were found to be within department policy, Amerman said.

The Henry County District Attorney's Office announced it was dismissing a felony charge of obstruction of an officer against Marrow. And misdemeanor charges, including reckless and aggressive driving, are under review by the office of the solicitor general, said District Attorney Darius Pattillo.

"We have reviewed the police reports, witness statements, 911 calls, audio and videos, as well as interviewed witnesses, and determined there is insufficient evidence to present any felony charges to a grand jury," Patillo said.

