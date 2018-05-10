Feds say Baltimore police commissioner did not file taxes

(CNN) Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa faces federal charges for failing to file his income tax returns for three years, prosecutors said Thursday.

They allege De Sousa willfully did not file federal returns in 2013, 2014 and 2015. If he's found guilty on all three misdemeanor charges, he could spend up to three years in prison and pay up to $75,000 in fines, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Maryland.

"I fully admit to failing to file my personal federal and state taxes for 2013, 2014 and 2015," De Sousa said in a statement. "While there is no excuse for my failure to fulfill my obligations as a citizen and public official, my only explanation is that I failed to sufficiently prioritize my personal affairs."

De Sousa said that he did file his 2016 taxes and received an extension to file his 2017 taxes. He said that while he didn't file taxes between 2013 and 2015, he has paid federal, state and local taxes through the standard salary withholding process.

De Sousa said he "deeply regrets any embarrassment" the incident had caused the police department and the city.

