Parents sue for $12M after teammates allegedly attack teen football player

(CNN) The parents of an Alabama high school freshman quarterback are suing a school district for $12 million after they said several teammates beat up the teen and stomped on him after practice.

The attack was recorded on cell phone video at Davidson High School in Mobile on April 27. It was posted on social media, where it has been widely viewed.

Parents Rodney and Mary Kim said Wednesday that the alleged hazing left their son, Rodney Kim Jr., 14, with a broken arm.

"I was outraged to see my son like that. I felt helpless," Rodney Kim said.

The teen's mother accused the school district of failing to protect her son. The lawsuit seeks damages for several issues, including anxiety, mental and emotional distress, humiliation, fear, discomfort, medical bills and physical injuries.

