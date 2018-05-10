Breaking News

2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 5:48 PM ET, Thu May 10, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

What You Should Know About Hurricanes
What You Should Know About Hurricanes

    JUST WATCHED

    What You Should Know About Hurricanes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What You Should Know About Hurricanes 01:11

(CNN)Here is a look at the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

What &#39;rapid intensification&#39; means for storms
What 'rapid intensification' means for storms

    JUST WATCHED

    What 'rapid intensification' means for storms

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What 'rapid intensification' means for storms 01:10
Facts:
The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.
    The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a "tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher."
    Hurricanes are rated according to intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.
    Read More
    A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.
    The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:
    A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.
    A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.
    How are hurricanes named?
    how hurricanes are named orig_00002729

      JUST WATCHED

      How are hurricanes named?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    How are hurricanes named? 01:38
    Hurricane names are pulled from six rotating lists originated by the National Hurricane Center and maintained and updated by the World Meteorological Organization. Storm names are retired only when those storms are particularly deadly and costly.
    Predictions:
    April 5, 2018 -     The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts a slightly above average Atlantic hurricane season, saying they "do not anticipate a significant El Niño event this summer/fall." The team forecasts seven Atlantic hurricanes and three major Atlantic hurricanes.
    2018 Atlantic Storm Names:
    Pronunciation Guide
    Alberto
    Beryl
    Chris
    Debby
    Ernesto
    Florence
    Gordon
    Helene
    Isaac
    Joyce
    Kirk
    Leslie
    Michael
    Nadine
    Oscar
    Patty
    Rafael
    Sara
    Tony
    Valerie
    William
    Last Look: Can you control a hurricane?
    Last Look: Can you control a hurricane?

      JUST WATCHED

      Last Look: Can you control a hurricane?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Last Look: Can you control a hurricane? 01:29