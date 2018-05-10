Hamburg 2018: Harrie Smolders on top of the world

(CNN) Over 90,000 spectators are expected to attend this weekend's Global Champions event in Hamburg, the highest attendance of any of the 16 stops which form part of show jumping's premier world series.

With the tour having already visited Mexico City, Miami, Shanghai and Madrid, Germany, traditionally a major equestrian nation, will welcome the horses and riders for the fifth leg of the 2018 season.

Held at the purpose-build equestrian showground, The Derby-Park Klein Flottbeck, on the outskirts of the city, the Global Champions event takes place alongside the historic German Jumping and Dressage Derbies that have been held for decades.

The main jumping arena features natural obstacles such as ditches and a water jump as well as the famous 3.5-meter Wall -- a crowd favorite when the horses and riders descend it during the Derby classes.

Whilst many come to see the famous bank being tackled, for most it's the pull of the Longines Global Champions Tour and Global Champions League, as well as the sport's very best equestrian athletes, that makes the show one not to be missed.

