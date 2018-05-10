Trump travels to the Indiana city some say Obama's economy helped save

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is heading to the Indiana city that Barack Obama took credit for reviving from the depths of the Great Recession to claim his share of the credit for a bustling economy, too.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are set to hold a campaign rally with the Republican Party's new nominee in Indiana's Senate race Thursday night in Elkhart -- a frequent presidential backdrop because of its unique tendency to ride the highs and lows of the national economy.

It's the recreational vehicle-making capital of the world: More than 80% of all RVs are manufactured in the region.

When the economy tanks -- as it had when Obama took office -- Americans' discretionary income evaporates, access to financing dries up and RV sales halt. Elkhart's unemployment was at 20%, at one point the nation's highest rate, when Obama made it the site of his first trip in office in 2009.

When the economy is strong, though, RV manufacturers in Elkhart find themselves with more jobs than they can fill -- turning the city into a Rust Belt success story.

Read More