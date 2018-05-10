Why Donald Trump talked about 'ratings' standing next to 3 recently freed prisoners

(CNN) In the very early hours of Thursday morning, President Donald Trump traveled to Andrews Air Force Base in order to personally greet the three American prisoners released by North Korea as they landed back in the United States.

It was the sort of thing presidents do. When they score a major accomplishment -- and this release is certainly a big deal -- they make sure people know about it. Trump isn't the first president to do it and he won't be the last.

But even in this most traditional of presidential photo ops/credit takings, Trump found a way to reveal just how different he is than anyone who has held the office before him.

As he wrapped up his brief remarks beside the three former prisoners, Trump said this (bolding is mine):

"I want to thank you all. It's very early in the morning. I think you probably broke the all time in history television rating for three o'clock in the morning. That I would say."

