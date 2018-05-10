Thirty million reasons campaign finance laws are a joke

(CNN) If campaign cash is speech, then billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson is going to have an awful lot to say about the outcome of the 2018 midterms.

According to a Politico report, the Republican megadonor is giving $30 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC dedicated to electing GOP House members.

Adelson's largesse is both a boost to the endangered Republican majority and further evidence of their perilous position heading into November. Generic ballot polls show Democrats with a modest but mostly consistent lead and other measures, like voter enthusiasm, portend badly for the GOP, which has either lost or underperformed in winning a string of recent special elections.

But the bold-face news in Politico's story , which had even jaundiced eyes bulging on Thursday morning, is tucked a few paragraphs below the headline in its frank description of the process that consummated House Speaker Paul Ryan's courtship of Adelson and, to the point, the billionaire's checkbook.

It went something like this: Ryan and a top aide sat down in Las Vegas alongside former Minnesota GOP Sen. Norm Coleman, chairman of the conservative nonprofit American Action Network, and AAN and CLF Executive Director Corry Bliss to pitch Adelson and his wife on the upside of keeping the House in Republican hands.

