(CNN) In the White House's fight to confirm Gina Haspel to be the next CIA director, a familiar voice of dissent could hurt their chances.

Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, who is fighting brain cancer back in Arizona, announced Wednesday evening he hoped his colleagues wouldn't confirm Haspel, citing her role in the Bush-era CIA interrogation program. McCain's comments are hanging over the Senate, following Haspel's confirmation hearing Wednesday and the positive news of her nomination gaining the support of at least one Democrat.

Sen. Jeff Flake, the retiring Republican also from Arizona, has yet to make up his mind on Haspel as of Thursday morning, a fact complicated now by McCain, who's been a mentor to him. Flake said McCain's statement will "affect everyone."

"He's been a preeminent voice on speaking out against torture," Flake said. "The laws that we now have, we used the Army field manual as a guide -- that was his bill. He was the main motivation behind that, so his voice matters here. I'm glad that he's spoken up.

Flake said he planned to once again review classified material on Haspel's time in the CIA, but Flake -- a constant critic of President Donald Trump -- told CNN Thursday morning he and McCain have often shared similar views about the harm of using enhanced interrogation technique.

