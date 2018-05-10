Giuliani says Trump's new legal team has not held lengthy prep for Mueller interview

Washington (CNN) Rudy Giuliani said Thursday President Donald Trump's new lawyers have not held a lengthy prep session with the President for a potential interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, at least not since he joined the legal team in late April.

The former New York City mayor added that he's informally asked Trump specific questions about the matter.

Giuliani said the discussions about preparing the President were merely a precaution at this point and dismissed a suggestion that the discussions meant an interview with Mueller is happening.

Most people around the President say that sitting for an interview would be a big mistake, though Trump said last week that he would "love to speak" with Mueller on the condition that he's "treated fairly."

"Look, you never know. It sharpens up all our answers then," Giuliani told CNN about informally prepping the President. "Then we're not guessing at what the President knows. We know whether to say it or not."

