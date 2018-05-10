Giuliani says Trump 'wasn't aware' of Cohen pitch promising access

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's new attorney, Rudy Giuliani, told CNN on Thursday that Trump "wasn't aware" his longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen pitched his access to the President to potential clients following the 2016 election and landed lucrative consulting deals as a result.

"I talked to the President only one time about this and that was the first day it came out and he wasn't aware of that situation that now, I guess, the facts are getting a little contorted," Giuliani said when asked about Cohen's pitch and if the President knew about it.

CNN reported on Wednesday that after Trump won the White House, Cohen highlighted his proximity to the President as a selling point to potential clients.

One Republican strategist described Cohen's pitch as follows: "I don't know who's been representing you, but you should fire them all. I'm the guy you should hire. I'm closest to the President. I'm his personal lawyer."

Giuliani also said Trump "wasn't aware of the situation in which he got money from any of that group that was mentioned originally. I doubt it. Yeah, I doubt it. He didn't know about any of the original stuff."

