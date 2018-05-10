Giuliani's former law firm rejects his defense of Stormy Daniels payment

Washington (CNN) The law firm that Rudy Giuliani formerly worked for, Greenberg Traurig, released a statement on Thursday rejecting his defense of a $130,000 payment that President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Giuliani, a recent addition to Trump's legal team, has suggested that it's common for lawyers to make secret payments to individuals to keep them quiet the way Cohen paid Daniels over her alleged affair with Trump.

"We cannot speak for Mr. Giuliani with respect to what was intended by his remarks," a spokeswoman for the law firm said in a statement. "Speaking for ourselves, we would not condone payments of the nature alleged to have been made or otherwise without the knowledge and direction of a client."

The New York Times first reported the statement.

Giuliani announced earlier Thursday that he has resigned from the firm to focus on his legal work for the President.

