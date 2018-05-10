Ratings aren't everything. They're the only thing.

Washington (CNN) As President Donald Trump wrapped up his brief remarks standing beside three American prisoners just released by North Korea, he said this:

"I want to thank you all. It's very early in the morning. I think you probably broke the all time in history television rating for three o'clock in the morning. That I would say."

Consider the context. It is 3 a.m. Trump is standing beside a trio of men who have been held captive in an authoritarian regime for months and, in some cases, years. And he talks about how many people must be watching on TV.

It's a reminder of just how much reality TV -- and TV more generally -- serves as the most useful lens through which to look when you are trying to understand the Trump presidency.

To Trump, good ratings mean success. It's that simple. If people are watching you, you are winning. It's a uniquely reality TV way of thinking -- and one that would fit comfortably as a life mantra for, say, Kim Kardashian or Jake Paul.

