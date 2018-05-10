(CNN) President Donald Trump scored a 41% approval rating compared with a 53% disapproval rating, among all Americans in CNN's latest poll.

That -12 point net approval rating gives us a fairly good idea of what most Americans think of the job Trump is doing. And it's not good.

But for understanding midterm elections -- which are, in a major way, a referendum on the President -- it is much more important to look at his approval rating among voters.

CNN's latest poll looks like most others on this measure. Trump's approval rating among voters is 44%, while his disapproval rating is 51%. (This shift from -12 points to -7 points is not too surprising given that older people are more likely to be voters than younger people are, and Trump does best with the old and worst with the young.)

While the contrast between how all adults and how registered voters feel may not seem large, a 5-point gap could be the difference between a Democratic House majority and the Republicans staying in power.

