Washington (CNN) A lifestyle magazine is apologizing after Monica Lewinsky said she was disinvited from its annual social change summit because former President Bill Clinton was attending.

"We apologize to Ms. Lewinsky and regret the way the situation was handled," Town & Country wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Lewinsky had posted cryptically on Twitter Wednesday, "dear world: please don't invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and --then after i've accepted-- uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited."

"It's 2018. emily post would def not approve," she wrote, referring to the famed etiquette expert.

She added, "P.S. ...and definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag."

