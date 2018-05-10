Mike Pence tells Mueller 'it's time to wrap it up'

(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence urged special counsel Robert Mueller on Thursday to end his investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

The vice president's comments to NBC News are his most direct yet in pressuring the special counsel to drop the investigation, which President Donald Trump has frequently referred to as a "witch hunt."

"Our administration has provided more than a million documents; we've fully cooperated in it, and in the interest of the country, I think it's time to wrap it up," Pence said in an interview.

Pence maintained, like Trump, that the administration is fully cooperating with the investigation and will continue to do so.

"I would very respectfully encourage the special counsel and his team to bring their work to completion," the vice president added.

