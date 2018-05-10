Washington (CNN) South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham announced Thursday he would vote "yes" for Gina Haspel to be CIA director, bucking the request of one of his closest friends in Congress, Sen. John McCain, who opposes Haspel's nomination.

"She's really an accomplished person," Graham told reporters Thursday on Capitol Hill after his statement announcing his support. "The point is Sen. McCain's view of what works and what doesn't, she accepts. She says that the interrogation program in the past did more harm than good and we'll never go down that road again. I will not tolerate going down that road again."

Graham said McCain was aware of his position.

"He knew where I was going to be," he said.

McCain released a statement Wednesday evening asking senators to vote against Haspel because of her involvement in the George W. Bush administration's interrogation program after 9/11. McCain, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, cited her refusal in testimony to acknowledge "torture's immorality."

