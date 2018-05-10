Washington (CNN) South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham announced Thursday he would vote "yes" for Gina Haspel to be CIA director, bucking the request of one of his closest friends in Congress, Sen. John McCain, who opposes Haspel's nomination.

"I intend to support Gina Haspel to serve as the first female Director of the CIA," Graham said in his statement. "Ms. Haspel has rejected the interrogation policies of the past. She is fully committed to following the law that prevents future abuses. This law, among others, includes the Detainee Treatment Act which I helped author. Gina Haspel should be confirmed as soon as possible as we live in a time of continuing threats."

McCain released a statement Wednesday evening asking senators to vote against Haspel because of her involvement in the George W. Bush administration's interrogation program after 9/11. McCain, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, cited her refusal in testimony to acknowledge "torture's immorality."

"I believe Gina Haspel is a patriot who loves our country and has devoted her professional life to its service and defense," the Arizona Republican said in the statement.

"However, Ms. Haspel's role in overseeing the use of torture by Americans is disturbing. Her refusal to acknowledge torture's immorality is disqualifying. I believe the Senate should exercise its duty of advice and consent and reject this nomination," his statement continued.

