Washington (CNN)South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham announced Thursday he would vote "yes" for Gina Haspel to be CIA director, bucking the request of one of his closest friends in Congress, Sen. John McCain, who opposes Haspel's nomination.
"I intend to support Gina Haspel to serve as the first female Director of the CIA," Graham said in his statement. "Ms. Haspel has rejected the interrogation policies of the past. She is fully committed to following the law that prevents future abuses. This law, among others, includes the Detainee Treatment Act which I helped author. Gina Haspel should be confirmed as soon as possible as we live in a time of continuing threats."
McCain released a statement Wednesday evening asking senators to vote against Haspel because of her involvement in the George W. Bush administration's interrogation program after 9/11. McCain, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, cited her refusal in testimony to acknowledge "torture's immorality."
"I believe Gina Haspel is a patriot who loves our country and has devoted her professional life to its service and defense," the Arizona Republican said in the statement.
"However, Ms. Haspel's role in overseeing the use of torture by Americans is disturbing. Her refusal to acknowledge torture's immorality is disqualifying. I believe the Senate should exercise its duty of advice and consent and reject this nomination," his statement continued.
McCain is currently in Arizona, where he is being treated for brain cancer and is not expected to be present for the vote on Haspel's nomination, which has not yet been scheduled.
McCain said her testimony "failed to address" concerns over her involvement and the US' previous tactics used on prisoners after the 9/11 terror attacks.
McCain was held as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, where he was tortured, and has been a vocal critic of the US' use of torture. In November 2017, he opposed Steven Bradbury's nomination for general counsel of the Department of Transportation because of his involvement in the "torture memos," which outlined a legal justification for various interrogation techniques, like waterboarding.